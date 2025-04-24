First Biscuits and Banjos festival to be held in downtown Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The first ever Biscuits and Banjos Festival is happening in Downtown Durham this weekend.

Grammy and Pulitzer Prize winning musician Rhiannon Giddens is the driving force behind the festival and will be one of many featured performers.

The three-day festival is a "celebration and exploration of black music, art and culture" and will include performances from dozens of North Carolina blues, jazz, folk and old-time musicians, as well as workshops and readings from authors, chefs and visual artists.

The event will take place April 25-27 at the Durham Performing Arts Center, The Armory, Carolina Theater, and more locations.

Tickets for the indoor events are sold out, but there are many free events open to those without tickets.

For more information about Biscuits and Banjos visit here.

