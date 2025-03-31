NC Central's AI program to lead the way among HBCUs in first-of-its-kind institute

North Carolina Central University will lead the way among HBCUs with the first of its kind program, the "Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Research," this fall.

North Carolina Central University will lead the way among HBCUs with the first of its kind program, the "Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Research," this fall.

North Carolina Central University will lead the way among HBCUs with the first of its kind program, the "Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Research," this fall.

North Carolina Central University will lead the way among HBCUs with the first of its kind program, the "Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Research," this fall.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- As artificial intelligence emerges across every industry, from biomedical to finance, several colleges and universities in North Carolina are working to advance education around AI.

North Carolina Central University will lead the way among HBCUs with the first of its kind program, the "Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Research," this fall.

"This institute is the first of its kind nationally, and we're very proud of that," institute director Dr. Siobahn Day Grady said.

Through curriculum, research, mentorship and other initiatives, Dr. Grady said she hopes 200 students will be empowered in this emerging field. The university received a $1 million grant from Google.org to launch the program for two years.

"Through AI literacy, and getting individuals hands-on opportunities to engage, we can really help position our students and our whole entire campus community in understanding that AI is a tool," Dr. Grady said.

The program is one of several across the state that have been on the rise as the popularity of AI grows.

At North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University, they're set to launch their bachelor's degree program in AI beginning fall 2025, with the capacity for 150 students in its first year.

"Our bachelor's degree will enable our graduates to help create real-world solutions to complex global issues and shape a brighter future through science and technology," CoST Dean Abdellah Ahmidouch said.

Duke University has had a master's program in AI since 2021, and it has been growing, according to Jon Reifschneider, who is the executive director of the master's program.

"Every year it's grown quite a bit," Reifschneider said. "Last year we grew about 30%, and we anticipate growing about another 30% in terms of applications."

According to Reifschneider, the rise of the academic AI programs not only sets students apart, but better positions them for jobs, especially in Durham County.

"We've got a highly educated workforce, we've got some great companies, and some big tech companies doing research work here in the Triangle," Reifschneider said. "I think that the rise of the academic AI programs is really creating kind of a new breed of students who are equipped right from the start."

WATCH | Griot & Grits Project preserving Black families' history using AI

The project officially launched at Red Hat headquarters earlier this month.

SEE ALSO | Electric company to invest in RTP expansion project to support AI technology demands