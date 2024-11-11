Man seriously injured after being shot multiple times in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was seriously injured after being shot multiple times in Raleigh on Monday afternoon.

Raleigh Police said it happened just before 3:45 p.m. in the 400 block of N. Fisher Street.

The man had been shot multiple times and was undergoing surgery at a hospital, RPD said.

The incident remains under active investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

An ABC11 breaking news crew is working to gather more information.

