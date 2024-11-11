24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man seriously injured after being shot multiple times in Raleigh

WTVD logo
Monday, November 11, 2024 9:21PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was seriously injured after being shot multiple times in Raleigh on Monday afternoon.

Raleigh Police said it happened just before 3:45 p.m. in the 400 block of N. Fisher Street.

The man had been shot multiple times and was undergoing surgery at a hospital, RPD said.

The incident remains under active investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

An ABC11 breaking news crew is working to gather more information.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW