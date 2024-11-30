Flavors Restaurant and Lounge sustains significant damage from fire

ROCKY, MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Rocky Mount Fire Department spent hours containing a restaurant fire Friday morning.

Fire crews were dispatched just after 8 am to a commercial structure fire on N. Washington Street. When they arrived, they reported heavy fire conditions on the first and second floors of Flavors Restaurant and Lounge.

By 11:45 a.m. they say crews had the fire under control.

Investigators say the building sustained extreme damage and the other businesses adjacent to the restaurant had minimal smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

RAW VIDEO

RMFD said at least 33 firefighters were involved in containing the fire.