Food Lion recalls multiple in-store prepared ground beef from store in Spring Hope

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Food Lion is recalling multiple in-store produced ground beef from a store in Spring Hope.

According to a Saturday press release, four varieties of in-store prepared ground beef "may contain traces of foreign material consistent with black foam specks from the product packaging."

The recall affects these products produced August 29, 2024, with a sell-by date of August 31, 2024:

73% Lean Fresh Ground Beef (All Sizes)

80% Lean Fresh Ground Chuck (All Sizes)

85% Lean Fresh Ground Beef Round (All Sizes)

93% Lean Fresh Ground Beef (All Sizes)

The store is located at 603 E Nash Street.

Anyone who has purchased these products should not consume them and return them to the Hope Spring Food Lion store for a refund totaling twice the purchase price.