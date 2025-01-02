Food prices predicted to rise 2% in 2025, USDA says

2025 might not bring much relief for shoppers at the grocery store, the USDA says.

2025 might not bring much relief for shoppers at the grocery store, the USDA says.

2025 might not bring much relief for shoppers at the grocery store, the USDA says.

2025 might not bring much relief for shoppers at the grocery store, the USDA says.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- 2025 might not bring much relief for shoppers at the grocery store. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is predicting all food prices will go up by almost 2%.

The anticipated rise would come after years of high inflation.

The USDA said the 2025 prediction is rising at a slower pace than the historical rate of growth, but consumers are still struggling.

"You're hoping to get a raise this year, right? Because you're going to definitely need more money," said Raleigh resident Christopher Venable. "It's a lot tougher. I found myself not going to our store to buy a whole lot of groceries like I used to."

SEE ALSO | FDA updates the definition of 'healthy' foods

Raleigh resident Edward Lee noted, "It takes away from other things as well."

Nerdwallet, which used data from the latest Consumer Price Index report, said it found that food prices are up 28% since 2019 because of higher operating costs, supply-chain disruptions, and corporate profits.

SEE ALSO | Costco eggs recalled over salmonella fears now classified as highest risk level, FDA says

Maria Vernon said that on her latest trip to the grocery store, she grabbed milk, some vegetables, honey, cereal and eggs. She was taken aback by the final cost.

"It's funny because I've been I was coming out, I looked at this and the total is $120 and there isn't a single meat in it," said Vernon.

The USDA also estimated for 2025 that prices for food away from home, which includes restaurants, will rise by 3.5%.