Former Raleigh city councilor, Vietnam vet reflects on Memorial Day

As he reflects on his service in the Vietnam War, longtime Raleigh resident and former City Councilor John Odom still has vivid memories of February 14, 1968.

As he reflects on his service in the Vietnam War, longtime Raleigh resident and former City Councilor John Odom still has vivid memories of February 14, 1968.

As he reflects on his service in the Vietnam War, longtime Raleigh resident and former City Councilor John Odom still has vivid memories of February 14, 1968.

As he reflects on his service in the Vietnam War, longtime Raleigh resident and former City Councilor John Odom still has vivid memories of February 14, 1968.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As he reflects on his service in the Vietnam War, longtime Raleigh resident and former City Councilor John Odom still has vivid memories of February 14, 1968.

"You just never forget it," Odom said. "And then you go and come back, and you were not killed. So you try to make your life as good as you can make it."

That was the day Odom and a small group of American soldiers took heavy fire from hundreds of North Vietnamese combatants.

Five members of Odom's platoon were killed in the firefight, including Lemmie D. Lunsford, a Timberlake native. John was wounded, earning a Purple Heart.

"You feel a little guilt to a certain degree. That's the strongest feeling that you have," he said, recalling the memories of that battle.

Nearly 60 years later, Odom is still paying tribute to the men who paid the ultimate sacrifice. He said he typically keeps to himself on Memorial Day, using it as an opportunity to reflect on those who didn't come home.

ALSO SEE Vietnam veteran accepts his Purple Heart 50 years after paperwork error delayed it

"Well, it's one where I try to stay by myself. I often just ...want to remember all the guys who did what they did," he said.

After years of trying to connect with Lunsford's family, Odom said he was recently able to connect with his daughter, calling it an emotional conversation.

He told ABC11 he still thinks of Lunsford often.

"Lemmie D is the one emblem, or one signal, or one thing that keeps me thinking about all of those who have lost their lives," Odom said.

ALSO SEE Nonprofit helps young military members in NC fly home for Memorial Day weekend