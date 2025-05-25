Nonprofit helps young military members in NC fly home for Memorial Day weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A national nonprofit organization is ensuring that young military members in North Carolina can spend Memorial Day weekend with their families.

One of them is Josue Cisneros, a 20-year-old U.S. Marine Corps corporal stationed at Camp Lejeune. Thanks to Miles for Military, he flew out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Sunday to spend time with his loved ones in Arizona.

Cisneros, whose family immigrated from El Salvador nearly eight years ago, said serving in the military was always the goal.

"Out of all the branches, I decided to be a Marine just because I felt like the Marines are the ones that have been most disciplined....I would say they have the toughest training," he said. "So, I just felt like that could be like an opportunity to better myself, not just physically, but mentally as well."

His family lives in Phoenix, and he misses them every day while he's away from them.

"They're like the most important team to me, honestly," he said. "My mom, my dad, they made everything so that I tend to be like the person that I am nowadays and my sisters, I love them with all my heart."

Though he'd love to fly home whenever he gets leave, it's not always possible.

"Every member of the military, we still have bills to pay," Cisneros said. "We don't always have enough money to get flights."

To participate in the Miles for Military program, eligible service members must volunteer 25 hours with a certified 501c3 charity.

In return, the nonprofit will pay for flights anywhere within the contiguous 48 states for holidays, family celebrations or emergencies.

Cisneros chose to serve veterans in Onslow County. He's grateful to everyone who helped make his trip home possible.

Maureen Byrne is the one behind Miles for Military. Her son also served in the Marine Corps.

Years ago, when she flew her son home from Camp Lejeune for Thanksgiving and saw the high cost of the ticket, she asked him how other young Marines were managing to afford the flight home.

"He said, 'Mom, nobody goes home. The barracks are full. I'm one of the few who get to go home, and it's only because of you,'" she recalled.

This revelation prompted her to think about how to help these young service members: "I thought, 'Gee, that's terrible. How can we help these kids? What can we do?'"

Byrne hopes to keep the program growing, giving back to those who lay it all on the line for our freedom. The program is entirely funded by community donations.

"These kids are amazing. They serve us. The least we can do is to send them home, whether it's Christmas, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, their birthday, a wedding, and any other moments that matter," Byrne said.

If you want to learn more about how to help get young servicemembers home for the holidays, click here.

