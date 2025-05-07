Fort Bragg soldiers to take part in Army's historic 250th birthday celebration in Washington

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 Eyewitness News is learning more about the role Fort Bragg soldiers will play in the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary celebration in Washington D.C. on June 14.

It's also President Trump's birthday and National Flag Day.

The historic parade will include more than 6,600 soldiers, tanks and infantry vehicles. Helicopter flyovers and parachute jumps will also be part of the celebration. Fort Bragg leaders said hundreds of Fort Bragg soldiers will be in attendance.

"So our division, like all the divisions, looks forward to celebrating and playing our role. We'll put our paratroopers on display anywhere and we're going to go big as an Army this year in Washington D.C. We're going to play our role. We're looking forward to it," said 82nd Airborne Division Commanding General Major General James Patrick Work.

Fort Bragg officials said they are still in the planning stages of the parade, but they are going big this year. They tell ABC11 News there will be an Army celebration on post this year that includes a gala.