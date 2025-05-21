Secretary of Defense Hegseth visiting Fort Bragg as part of All American Week

FAYETEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is traveling to Fort Bragg on Thursday.

He'll give remarks during the 82nd Airborne Division All American Week Review.

Hegseth will also visit Army Special Operations Units and the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School.

Hegseth was instrumental in working with the Trump Administration to restore the name Fort Bragg to the Army post after the Biden Administration changed the longtime name to Fort Liberty.

