Former Wayne County sheriff's deputy Michael Cox sentenced to 6 years for drug trafficking charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A federal judge sentenced former Wayne County Sheriff's deputy Michael Kenneth Cox to 74 months in federal prison for his role in drug trafficking and mail and wire fraud.

During Operation Polar Bear, which started in 2020, federal investigators were able to show that Cox, 49, engaged in the buying and selling of drugs with traffickers for personal gain.

"In pursuing righteous cases like this, in pursuing cases that shine a light on where there is darkness and rooting out public corruption in our ranks, we send a message to the community that we've got your backs," said Michael Easley, US Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, "And the other men and women of law enforcement who help us build these cases, they have our backs, too."

It can just be one bad officer who makes bad decisions and we see that ... every once in a while, the devil gets one of us. - Michael Easley, US Attorney

Cox was employed by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office from 1996 until he retired as the head of the drug unit in 2018. On March 24, he pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone, and marijuana. Cox also pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

According to the 50-page indictment, prosecutors alleged that Cox used his relationship with drug traffickers to further make money by labeling the traffickers as confidential informants. In at least one interaction, members of the Goldsboro Police Department considered one of the traffickers to be "untouchable" because of his relationship with Cox and the perception of how much information he was believed to be providing.

Additionally, investigators said Cox used his position as a law enforcement officer to win contract bids that supported his side business, Eastern Emergency Equipment. Cox's side business installed equipment on law enforcement vehicles. His criminal behavior in this activity amounted to his wire and mail fraud charges.

"There were elements that would suggest that judgment had really gone topsy-turvy," said Easley. "It's not always a grand conspiracy, it's not always something that's been enabled at the highest levels. It can just be one bad officer who makes bad decisions and we see that. It's a reminder that how vital it is that we act swiftly when we get an indication that somebody may have turned to the bad. Every once in a while, the devil gets one of us."

The indictment also showed the closeness of the relationship between Cox and the drug trafficker based on an exchange of text messages.

"My bruh for life. (Expletive) who don't like it," said drug trafficker No. 2, as outlined in the indictment.

"You know I have your back through anything. There ain't many people you can trust in life. But ur (sic) my bro," replied Cox.

Easley said exchanges like this proved how deep Cox was in with drug activity.

"There must have been an element of just enjoying being part of the gang. And getting so wrapped up in these relationships with these traffickers that he could no longer tell up from down," said Easley. "You can see the state of the mind of the man in the moment and the way that he thought about, talked about the work that he was doing."

Through his attorney, Cox declined to comment.