Army restoring names of these 7 military installations that were changed under Biden

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- During remarks to troops at Fort Bragg on Tuesday as part of the Army's 250th birthday celebration, President Donald Trump announced that his administration would restore the original names of the bases that had been renamed because they originally were named after Confederate officers.

The Trump administration has already done that with Fort Bragg and Fort Benning, by finding soldiers who had won medals for heroism and shared the same last names as the Confederate officers for whom the bases had originally been named.

"Can you believe they changed that name in the last administration for a little bit?" Trump said of Bragg, which briefly became Fort Liberty under the Biden administration. "We'll forget all about that."

The Army confirmed Trump's announcement in a statement Tuesday evening.

To restore the original names of the additional seven bases, the Army once again found service members with the same last names to honor. Those bases are Fort A.P. Hill, Fort Pickett and Fort Robert E. Lee in Virginia, Fort Gordon in Georgia, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Polk in Louisiana and Fort Rucker in Alabama.

Fort Anderson-Pinn-Hill

US Army

Originally it was named after Confederate Gen. Ambrose P. Hill, before being renamed Fort Walker after Mary Edwards Walker, a doctor who treated soldiers in the Civil War and later received a Medal of Honor. Now it will be named to commemorate three different people: Medal of Honor recipients Lt. Col. Edward Hill, 1st Sgt. Robert A. Pinn and Pvt. Bruce Anderson for heroism during the Civil War. Then-Capt. Hill, Pinn and Anderson executed significant actions separately at Cold Harbor, Virginia; Chapin's Farm, Virginia; and Fort Fisher, North Carolina, in support of the U.S. Army.

Fort Pickett

Robert Burns

Fort Pickett was renamed Fort Barfoot in honor of Tech Sgt. Van Barfoot, a Medal of Honor recipient who served in World War II. It will be renamed for Distinguished Service Cross recipient 1st Lt. Vernon W. Pickett for his heroism during World War II. While pinned down by enemy machine gun fire, Pickett crawled forward and destroyed two enemy positions with grenades, the Army said. After being captured, he escaped from a transport train with fellow POWs and rejoined his unit before being killed in action.

Fort Lee

Steve Helber

Originally named for famed Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, it was renamed Fort Gregg-Adams. It was named for Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg. He was known as a logistics leader and died last year. Lt. Col. Charity Adams - the other half of the name - led the first female Black unit of the Army deployed in World War II. It will now be named for Medal of Honor recipient Pvt. Fitz Lee for his heroism during the Spanish-American War. During a coastal assault in Cuba, Lee voluntarily disembarked under enemy fire to rescue wounded comrades from the battlefield.

Fort Gordon

US Army

It was changed to Fort Eisenhower to commemorate the former president's time leading Allied forces in Europe in World War II, and will be renamed in honor of Medal of Honor recipient Master Sgt. Gary I. Gordon for his valor during the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu, Somalia. Gordon volunteered to be inserted to defend wounded crew members at a helicopter crash site and held off an advancing enemy force, protecting the pilot after exhausting all his ammunition.

Fort Hood

Tony Gutierrez

The well-known Texas Army installation was renamed Fort Cavazos in honor of Gen. Richard Cavazos, the Army's first Hispanic four-star, who served in the Korean War and got the Distinguished Service Cross. It will be named in honor of Distinguished Service Cross recipient Col. Robert B. Hood for his heroism during World War I. "Amid intense shelling near Thiaucourt, France, then-Capt. Hood directed artillery fire under enfilading machine-gun fire. After his gun crew was lost to enemy fire, he rapidly reorganized and returned fire within minutes, restoring combat capability," the Army said.

Fort Polk

Lolita Baldor

Changed to Fort Johnson for Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. William Henry Johnson, a Black man who served in World War I. It will be changed to honor Silver Star recipient Gen. James H. Polk for his gallantry in action as commanding officer of the 3rd Cavalry Group (Mechanized) during operations across Europe in World War II. Then-Col. Polk led reconnaissance and combat missions, spearheading Third Army advances as part of Task Force Polk. He later served as commander in chief of U.S. Army Europe.

Fort Rucker

John Stanton

Rucker was changed to Fort Novosel after Medal of Honor recipient Chief Warrant Officer Michael Novosel, who served in World War II and Vietnam. It will be renamed to honor Distinguished Service Cross recipient Capt Edward W. Rucker for heroism in World War I. "Flying deep behind enemy lines, then-1st Lt. Rucker and his fellow aviators engaged a numerically superior enemy force in a daring aerial battle over France, disrupting enemy movements and completing their mission against overwhelming odds," the Army said.

"The Army will take all necessary actions to change the names of seven Army installations in honor of heroic Soldiers who served in conflicts ranging from the Civil War to the Battle of Mogadishu. Five of them received the Medal of Honor, three received the Distinguished Service Cross and one received the Silver Star," an official statement said. "The Secretary of the Army will take immediate action to implement these redesignations, which are in accordance with Section 1749(a) of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020."

ABC News contributed