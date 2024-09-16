Fort Liberty soldier dies from injuries sustained during training exercise

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fort Liberty officials said Monday that a member of the 82nd Airborne Division has died.

Pfc. Matthew Perez, a paratrooper assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, died from injuries sustained during training at the Joint Readiness Training Center on Friday, the Army post said.

Pfc. Matthew Perez Fort Liberty

"His sudden loss has been felt across our formation, and we extend our most sincere condolences to his family, friends, and teammates within the Panther Brigade," said Col. Jaron Wharton, commander of 3rd Brigade Combat Team.

The incident is under investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

