July 4th Fireworks Celebration at Dix Park in Raleigh presented by ABC11

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks is returning to Dix Park for its third consecutive year. The City of Raleigh and ABC11 are partnering again for the most spectacular Independence Day fireworks in North Carolina.

Mark your calendar now to be there on Thursday, July 4 for this unforgettable day of family fun to mark America's birthday. If you thought last year's was awesome, 2024 is going to be a next-level experience.

Besides our live newscasts, ABC11 will once again bring you the main event live starting at 9 p.m. as we countdown to the snap, crackle and pop of the best Independence Day fireworks show in North Carolina at 9:30 p.m.

The lineup includes

Expanded Food Truck Court

Interactive Entertainment Stage

Enhanced Kid Zone

9:30 p.m. - July 4th Fireworks Celebration starts - Watch Live on ABC11

Parking and Shuttles

Gates open and activities begin at 6 p.m.

Free event parking is available at downtown parking decks and NC State Centennial Campus.

No parking will be allowed on the Dix Park campus.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., FREE shuttles will run from Moore Square Park to and from Dix Park.

The final shuttle leaves Moore Square for drop-off at Dix Park at 9:00 p.m.

Other Options

A family drop-off and rideshare lot

Bike corrals off the greenway

Scooter drop-off zones

ADA parking with circulating shuttles

What's Allowed

Community members are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets, small coolers, strollers and wagons.

Although attendees are encouraged to purchase from the more than 40 food trucks, food and non-alcoholic beverages are permitted.

For more information, click on Raleigh's July 4th Fireworks Celebration at Dix Park.