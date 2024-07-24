French Bulldog stolen and dies in hot truck, Fedex driver accused of taking during delivery

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A FedEx driver in Harnett County is facing animal cruelty charges after the sheriff's office said he took a French bulldog during a delivery and left it in his truck where it later died.

On July 7, Harnett County Sheriff's Office got a call about a stolen dog.

The investigation revealed that on July 3, FedEx driver Kimani Joehon Marshall delivered packages in the area of U.S. 421 South and stole the dog named Tori.

The sheriff's office said that the driver kept going on his route and they believe the dog died due to heat-related issues from high temperatures in the truck.

The dog was worth $5,500, according to court documents.

Marshall turned himself in on July 22 where he was charged with larceny of a dog, possession of stolen property, and cruelty to animals.

He is in the Harnett County Detention Center on a $50,000 secured bond.