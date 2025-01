Frozen chicken nuggets sold at central NC Wegmans possibly contaminated

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you shop at Wegmans you may want to check your fridge.

Frozen chicken nuggets sold in central North Carolina could be contaminated with bone fragments.

The frozen, fully cooked breaded chicken breast nugget product was produced on August 26, 2024.

With best by date of August 26, 2025.

There's no recall issued because the nuggets are no longer on sale, but they may still be in your freezer.