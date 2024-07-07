Funeral held for Ann Mathis, who helped drive Fayetteville's 'Bicycle Man' program

Ann Mathis, and her late husband, Moses, were the driving force behind the "Bicycle Man" program in Fayetteville.

Ann Mathis, and her late husband, Moses, were the driving force behind the "Bicycle Man" program in Fayetteville.

Ann Mathis, and her late husband, Moses, were the driving force behind the "Bicycle Man" program in Fayetteville.

Ann Mathis, and her late husband, Moses, were the driving force behind the "Bicycle Man" program in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dozens honored Ann Mathis on Saturday.

Mathis, and her late husband, Moses, were the driving force behind the "Bicycle Man" program in Fayetteville.

They gave out thousands of bicycles to children during three decades of service.

Moses Mathis died in 2013.

Ann Mathis died last month at 78.

A memorial service was held Saturday at Hood Memorial AME Zion Church in Fayetteville.

Ann Mathis ended the community holiday bike giveaway in 2022 saying she was ready to retire. In 2023, a family friend said she was stepping up to carry on the legacy by reigniting the program.

.