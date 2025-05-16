Shoppers swoop in for bargains as Fuquay-Varina meat market goes viral: 'Can't beat a deal'

FUQUAY VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham resident Kenneth Glasglow drove down to the Fuquay Meat Market immediately after a post on social media caught his eye. The store was selling five packs of meat for $19.99.

"This is God-sent at a time like this, you know?" Glasglow said. "I came for the five for $19.99 special that I saw on TikTok. I got chicken, breakfast food, steaks, ribs, you name it, they have it. It's all for a mix and match for $19.99, which you can't beat in today's economy."

Data shows that in April, consumer prices rose 2.3%, compared to this time last year. Many people, including Glasglow, are feeling it.

"Prices of food, eggs, everything going up," he said. " I've got four boys, and I got two in college. So you know they eat."

ABC11 headed to Raleigh to speak with the store's owner, Israel Romero. He and his brothers also own Interfood 3 Hermanos, another grocery store along Raleigh's Capital Boulevard. The deals there were five for $24.99.

"It's $24.99, but it's the same five trays. It's not less meat. It's more meat on the trays. It's beef, pork, and chicken here. Over there at the Fuquay Meat Market, it's just chicken and pork," said Romero.

ABC11 asked Romero where the meat comes from and how he generates a profit if he plans to keep this deal in place for the rest of the year.

"It comes from different places, like here in the U.S., from Mexico to Brazil. We try to get the best from each company," he said. "We're making less money, but because we're getting a lot of customers, we're getting more business. "

Romero said the family started an Interfood grocery store in Garner 10 years ago, before expanding to the Fuquay Meat Market five years ago, and the Interfood location in Raleigh just opened two weeks ago.

"We know people like it and that's why we're giving it to the people," he said.

People like shopper Tenean Jones traveled to shop at this location. It was her first time there, and she said it won't be her last.

"Can't beat that, I'm sorry," she said. "Wherever you can find a deal, I say find it."