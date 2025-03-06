24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Woman charged with DWI following head-on crash with semi-truck in Morrisville

Thursday, March 6, 2025 1:36AM
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County woman is facing charges after police said she crashed head-on with a semi-truck in Morrisville on Wednesday.

Morrisville police said emergency responders were called to Morrisville Carpenter Road and Chapel Hill Road for a head-on collision just after 4:45 p.m.

When authorities arrived, they found a Nissan Rogue driven by 34-year-old Lauren Bradwell of Fuquay-Varina, that had collided with a semi-truck.

Police said after an investigation, Bradwell was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

The driver of the semi-truck was taken to WakeMed to be evaluated, authorities said.

