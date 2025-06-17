Man accused of shooting at Rolesville police officers denied bond

Gabriel Walker made a court appearance Tuesday and could get up to a life sentence.

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man charged with shooting at Rolesville police officers appeared in a Wake County courtroom on Tuesday.

The judge ordered Gabriel Walker, 30, held without bond on three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Walker also faces nine other counts, including assault with a deadly weapon on a government officer.

Walker could get life in prison if convicted.

Police said Walker fired shots at officers during a chaotic chase Monday in Rolesville, where he pulled in and out of various businesses.

Gabriel Walker appeared in court via virtual appearance. He faces a slew of serious charges.

He was apprehended after he got out of his car and tried to go into an AutoZone on S. Main Street.

No one was injured during the incident.

