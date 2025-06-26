Two days after 3 found dead, Garner house fire is now a homicide and arson investigation

There are many questions around what led up to a house fire in southern Wake County and if authorities suspect foul play.

There are many questions around what led up to a house fire in southern Wake County and if authorities suspect foul play.

There are many questions around what led up to a house fire in southern Wake County and if authorities suspect foul play.

There are many questions around what led up to a house fire in southern Wake County and if authorities suspect foul play.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Sheriff's Office is now investigating a deadly house fire in Garner as an arson and homicide.

On Tuesday morning, just after 9:30, multiple agencies responded to the home on Rand Road near the intersection of Ten Ten Road. The Wake County Sheriff's Office said firefighters found the bodies of 49-year-old Shannon Collins, a 15-year-old, a 13-year-old, and two cats.

When first responders found the 3 people inside who were killed, they had gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff's office. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of the deaths of the man and the two teenagers found inside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but at this time, investigators believe it was set intentionally.

There are many questions around what led up to a the house fire in southern Wake County and if foul play is suspected.

ABC11 spoke with neighbors who said deputies had been called to the home several times over the last few years. One neighbor said the most recent call came last week with several deputies responding.

Neighbors said the family who lived in the home kept to themselves, raising questions about the fire that happened in broad daylight.