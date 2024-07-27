Garner family left without water for more than 48 hours after moving to new home: 'Frustration'

A family who just moved to the Triangle are without water for more than two days.

A family who just moved to the Triangle are without water for more than two days.

A family who just moved to the Triangle are without water for more than two days.

A family who just moved to the Triangle are without water for more than two days.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A family who just moved to the Triangle are without water.

"We've been without water now for 56 hours," said Malcolm James.

James and his family moved from Ohio to a home on a quiet street near a park in Garner. It's a short commute to the couples' new jobs in ministry.

They found their new home on Zillow that was ideal for their two boys and two dogs.

"I saw the backyard. I'm like, I want this one," said James.

For his wife Kerri, who is expecting, she loved the kitchen.

They worked with a property manager -to rent from 'Invitation Homes'--a rental company.

Two days after their new church family helped them move in the water stopped working.

"The water is not working. Nowhere in the kitchen, in the bathroom to the showers. They're not coming. No, nothing is working," said James.

As they boil bottled water to wash dishes and cook, Malcolm called the city and Invitation Homes about restoring service. According to their lease it states 'water, sewer and trash don't switch'; meaning it remains in the company name.

"I'm just like frustration. I feel, like, yucky and dirty. I'm like, this is not my house....I'm ready to go," said Kerri.

After dozens of phone calls to Invitation Homes, the company covered a night at a hotel. However, they are still left out to dry, no clarity on why their water was turned off, or when it will return.

"We probably have 20 tickets open that say urgency about the water and nobody is coming to do anything," said Malcolm.

"When they are going to have a system that works where it can be a little more streamlined for us to be able to get answers. it's annoying," said Kerri.

Right after Eyewitness News interviewed the James family, Invitation Homes stated the company will put them in a hotel until July 30.

Eyewitness News asked Invitation Homes about what caused this issue. That question has not been answered yet.

Eyewitness News also contacted the City of Raleigh, who handles water service for the Town of Garner, we are waiting to hear back.