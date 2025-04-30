Garner kidnapping: 3rd suspect taken into custody, will be held at Wake Co. Detention Center

A brother and sister made first court appearances Wednesday as a third suspect was charged but remains on the run.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Less than 48 hours after being accused of demanding $1 million from a Garner man and then kidnapping his wife and the couple's 11-month-old daughter, two of the three suspects were in court.

Paola Duran Duran, 25, and her brother Miguel Angel Duran Duran, 23, were arrested Tuesday evening. Each faces two felony counts of first-degree kidnapping and one felony count of second-degree kidnapping.

Both appeared in Wake County via video monitor from the jail and learned they could be facing as many as 231 months in prison if convicted of those charges.

Wake County District Court Judge Ashleigh Parker decided to keep the two suspects in custody as they are being held on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers and are believed to be Mexican citizens who are considered flight risks.

"I'm going to grant the state's request and no bond," Parker said.

The suspects are due back in court on May 16.

On Friday morning, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) took the third suspect Eleodoro "Leo" Estrada-Hernandez, 37, into custody. He faces two counts of first-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree kidnapping, one count possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts assault by pointing a firearm.

He will be taken to Wake County Detention Center sometime on Friday.

Garner Police said the three suspects were behind Monday night's kidnapping that prompted an AMBER Alert. Authorities said the trio forced their way into a home on Buck Branch Drive in Garner minutes before 11 p.m. with firearms and wearing masks.

According to police, the suspects demanded $1 million in cash from the man who lived there, and when he did not produce the money, they kidnapped the wife and infant.

Hours later, about 7 a.m., the mother and daughter were found safe in Wake Forest after getting the attention of a neighbor and saying they needed help.

Law enforcement officials have not announced a motive for the crime.

Residents along the Buck Branch Drive neighborhood of Garner, where the crime took place, said their community is considered "working class" and "quiet." They also said they did not know much about the victim's family.

"Everybody kind of minds their own business. Works all day. And add something like this into it -- kidnapping. That's a whole new ball game," said resident Michael Smith. "But I'm glad to know that things are kind of working out for the woman and the little baby."

