Georgia twin brothers shot, killed in alleged murder-suicide, family refuses theory

A Georgia family is demanding answers after twin brothers were found shot to death in the mountains.

Nazier and Qaadir Lewis, 19, were meant to board an early morning flight to Boston on March 7, according to the family.

24 hours later, the twins' bodies found 90 miles away in the Bell Mountains, officials said.

"How did they end up out in the mountains, they don't hike out there, they've never been out there, they don't know nothing about Hiwassee Georgia, they never even heard of Bell Mountains," aunt Samira Brawner said.

The family says they last saw the brothers on March 6, in their pajamas.

The twins' uncle said the brothers were protective of each other, and he couldn't imagine them hurting each other.

State investigators are waiting for additional forensic test results before issuing a final ruling on the cause of death.