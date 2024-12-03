'United for Western North Carolina': ABC11, NCAB teams with United Way to help WNC recovery efforts

Helene ravaged parts of Western Carolina. Much of the debris from homes and businesses in Chimney Rock went downstream to Lake Lure. Two months later the work to remove the debris is ongoing

Helene ravaged parts of Western Carolina. Much of the debris from homes and businesses in Chimney Rock went downstream to Lake Lure. Two months later the work to remove the debris is ongoing

Helene ravaged parts of Western Carolina. Much of the debris from homes and businesses in Chimney Rock went downstream to Lake Lure. Two months later the work to remove the debris is ongoing

Helene ravaged parts of Western Carolina. Much of the debris from homes and businesses in Chimney Rock went downstream to Lake Lure. Two months later the work to remove the debris is ongoing

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- On this national day of Giving Tuesday, ABC11 and the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters (NCAB) are partnering with the United Way of the Greater Triangle to help Western North Carolina.

Although the campaign starts on Tuesday, it will continue all month long.

If you want to donate click on United for NC

100% of all donations will be directed by the United Way of North Carolina to invest in communities with the greatest need.

SEE ALSO | 2 months after Helene, Western North Carolina survivors move into temporary housing

Helene survivors in Western North Carolina say they have a lot to be thankful two months after the hurricane hit the area.

SEE ALSO | People in WNC hopeful as crews work to restore water, remove debris: 'Life is going to get better'