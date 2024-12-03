'United for Western North Carolina': ABC11, NCAB teams with United Way to help WNC recovery efforts

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- On this national day of Giving Tuesday, ABC11 and the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters (NCAB) are partnering with the United Way of the Greater Triangle to help Western North Carolina.
Although the campaign starts on Tuesday, it will continue all month long.
100% of all donations will be directed by the United Way of North Carolina to invest in communities with the greatest need.
