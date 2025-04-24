GMA, ABC11 celebrate Earth Day around the Triangle

Events were held on Tuesday in Durham and Butner. Raleigh will have one on Friday.

BUTNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Earth Day is a time to reflect and appreciate the world we all live in and learn more about our environment.

On Tuesday at Reaching All Minds Academy in Durham, children celebrated Earth Day with a full day of activities learning about how to reuse, grow, and appreciate the earth's resources.

There was even a butterfly release for the kids after they raised them from caterpillars.

Reusing resources was also the theme in Butner where ABC11 caught up with GMA and Ginger Zee.

We got a tour and real time footage of them spreading rock dust on crops.

Rock dust or basalt is just what's left after local company's clean their rocks to make concrete for roads.

The dust that remains when spread onto crops can draw down a lot of carbon producing more nutrients for the soil.

"And you're also helping the farmer, the farmers here and throughout North Carolina that they're partnering with. They were already having to put rock. They usually use lime onto their fields to help the balance of the soil, but also macro and micronutrients. This because it's the same thing, but they're getting it for free. So the farmer is helping them with their bottom line is a win win across the board," Ginger Zee said.

Rick Bennet is a farmer from Halifax, Virginia who says he sees the benefits directly on his farms.

"This helps increase crop yields. At the same time, it's actually cleaning the air because as you know, we all produce a lot of carbon. So it pulls the carbon out of the air, stores it in the soil and that carbon is beneficial to crop production," he said.

Earth Day is truly a space with infinite learning opportunities. The City of Raleigh is adding to that as well with their big event happening on Friday where you can go and learn and have fun with your family.

