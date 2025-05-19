Go Red for Women Evening in Red event held in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Triangle chapter of the American Heart Association held its Go Red for Women Evening in Red event.

The Go Red for Women event experience focuses on connection and engagement, fostering an atmosphere of interaction and networking at every turn.

ABC11's Kweilyn Murphy was the emcee for the event, which benefits the American Heart Association's mission to reduce women's risk for cardiovascular disease.

Awards were also given to the teen and adult who made the biggest impact on the American Heart Association's mission and in their community.

The 2025 Teen of Impact winner was Sahasra Lakshmi Kurapati, and the 2025 Woman of Impact winner was Scotlan Liles Meade.

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor.

