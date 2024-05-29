'Golden Bachelor' among top-rated TV shows of 2023, Nielsen data indicates

"The Golden Bachelor" was the highest rated new reality show of 2023, according to Nielsen data.

"The Golden Bachelor" was the highest rated new reality show of 2023, according to Nielsen data.

"The Golden Bachelor" was the highest rated new reality show of 2023, according to Nielsen data.

"The Golden Bachelor" was the highest rated new reality show of 2023, according to Nielsen data.

LOS ANGELES -- When it comes to TV everybody seems to love "The Golden Bachelor."

The ABC reality dating show has been named among the most popular television programs of 2023.

That's according to data collected by Nielsen.

The company says the series outperformed "The Bachelor" on average by more than 1 million viewers.

As Variety notes, "The Golden Bachelor," was the highest rated of the year's new reality shows.

Other top shows included "Tracker," "Survivor," "Celebrity Jeopardy" and "American Idol."

Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.