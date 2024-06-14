2nd arrest made in January murder of Goldsboro teenager

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goldsboro Police said Thursday evening that a second arrest has been made in the January murder of a teenager.

On Jan. 13, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 900 block of North Madison Avenue. A 17-year-old victim with a gunshot wound was taken to UNC Health Wayne where he was pronounced dead.

Because of his age, the victim's identity was not released.

On Thursday, police said the investigation developed Samuel L. Thompson, 18, of Goldsboro, as a suspect. Thompson was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 900 block of Fairview Circle. He was charged with first-degree murder.

Thompson was being held at the Wayne County Detention Center with no bond.

On May 2, Kenyatta Feronte Sutton, 21, was arrested in the 500 block of North Berkeley Boulevard and was charged with first-degree murder.

Sutton was also held without bond.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.