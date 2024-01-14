17-year-old killed in Goldsboro shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goldsboro police are investigating after a teen was shot and killed Saturday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 3:30 p.m. in the 900 block of North Madison Avenue. When officers arrived they found a 17-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to UNC Health Wayne where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous.

