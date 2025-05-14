Power transformers maker to build second production facility in Wayne Co, creating 330 new jobs

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina is starting the week with some great jobs and economic news.

Prolec-GE Waukesha, Inc., one of the nation's largest manufacturers of power transformers, is planning to build a second facility in Goldsboro. This also means the company will add 330 new jobs.

Governor Josh Stein and other state leaders were in Wayne County for the announcement Wednesday morning.

"Prolec GE's expansion in North Carolina further solidifies the state as a manufacturing powerhouse across all sectors," said Governor Josh Stein. "Our strong economy and world-class workforce continue to give businesses the confidence to keep investing in North Carolina. We're excited about Prolec GE's commitment to Wayne County."

Salaries for the new positions will vary, with the average annual salary expected to be $71,912. This exceeds the Wayne County average of $46,211. The new jobs could create a potential annual payroll impact of more than $23.7 million to the area's economy.

"This $140M investment reflects our long-term commitment to creating sustainable value for North America's energy market and our pride in energizing life and society to contribute to a better world. Our collaboration with the state of North Carolina, Wayne County, and our joint venture partner, GE Vernova, will be instrumental in helping us turn this commitment into something tangible that will benefit our customers and all those that rely on the country's power grid," Juan Ignacio Garza Herrera, Xignux CEO and Prolec GE Chairman said.

This is the second big job announcement this week in North Carolina.

On Monday, Genentech, a leading biotechnology company based in San Francisco, is set to build a $700 million manufacturing plant in Wake County, creating over 400 new jobs.

