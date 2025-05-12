New biotech manufacturing plant in Holly Springs will create over 400 new jobs

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Genentech, a leading biotechnology company based in San Francisco, is set to build a $700 million manufacturing plant in Wake County, creating over 400 new jobs, Governor Josh Stein announced Monday.

The new 700,000-square-foot facility in Holly Springs will support Genentech's current and future product portfolio, helping the company meet the growing demand for its medicines.

Genentech, known for developing treatments for serious and life-threatening diseases over the past 40 years, chose North Carolina for its strong biotechnology workforce.

"World-class companies like Genentech recognize that North Carolina is a leading state for biotechnology," Stein said. "These companies know that our life science workforce is ready to help them deliver their cutting-edge medicines to the world. We are proud to welcome Genetech to North Carolina."

According to a press release, the average salary for these new positions will be $119,833, significantly higher than the county's average wage of $76,643. The project is expected to bring an annual payroll impact of over $50 million to the community.

The project was made possible by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state's Economic Investment Committee.

According to state officials, over the 12-year term of the grant, the project is expected to boost the state's economy by more than $3 billion. It's "projected return on investment of public dollars is 230 per cent, meaning for every dollar of potential cost, the state receives $3.30 in state revenue."

"Our momentum in biotech is off the charts as these new jobs and new investment come to Holly Springs," said N.C. Senator Lisa Grafstein. "Genentech is a renowned brand in the industry, and we welcome the company to our growing family of life science partners."