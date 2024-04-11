Fujifilm vows $1.2B investment, 680 new jobs at Holly Springs location

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fujifilm plans to expand its operations in North Carolina, committing to invest $1.2 billion and promising to create 680 new jobs in Wake County.

Gov. Roy Cooper made the jobs announcement during a speaking engagement Thursday.

Fujifilm started as a photography company, but it has expanded and diversified. The company now boasts a successful pharmaceutical manufacturing arm, which has deep ties in the Triangle.

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies has a campus in Research Triangle Park, but it also has a plant in Holly Springs. Thursday's new commitment focused on expanding that Holly Springs plant to something much more significant.

The injection of funds will be used to expand that plant -- including money to hire new employees with an average wage of $109,000 for the positions.

The company agreed to state job development investment grants, which offer Fujifilm tax benefits as long as it reaches specific hiring and investment targets. The current targets for the facility are 680 new jobs by 2031 and $1.2 billion in investments by 2028.

The Fujifilm announcement coincides with the arrival of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is taking an official visit to North Carolina on the heels of many Japan-based companies (Fujifilm, Toyota, Dai Nippon Printing, Kyowa Kirin) choosing to put down roots in the Tar Heel State.