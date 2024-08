Teen killed in shooting, Goldsboro police say

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teen was killed in a shooting in Goldsboro Saturday morning.

It happened just before 3 a.m. in the 800 block of North Audubon Avenue.

The Goldsboro Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert. Upon arrival, officers found a 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released yet.

No further information was provided.