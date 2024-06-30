GoTriangle receives $25 million federal grant for new transit hub in RTP

TRIANGLE RESEARCH PARK, N.C. (WTVD) -- GoTriangle received a $25 million federal grant to help improve the agency's regional transit connectivity.

According to a press release, the funds will go toward building a new multimodal transportation center, the Triangle Mobility Hub, in Research Triangle Park. The proposed $58.3 million mobility hub will be located at the intersection of NC Highway 54 and the railroad corridor.

GoTriangle President and CEO Charles Lattuca said the relocation of its transit center will provide a more efficient bus service for riders, as well as help drive new transit-oriented development.

Map of where the future RTP transit hub will be. Photo | GoTriangle

"The mobility hub will provide better linkages between local and regional bus service, on-demand microtransit and future bus rapid transit and passenger rail projects," he said in a press release.

The new facility will include:

Additional covered boarding bays with electric bus-charging infrastructure

Covered drop-off spaces for paratransit

Microtransit and rideshare vehicles

Priority bus access to the facility to ensure reliable transfers for riders taking regional trips or making last-minute connections.

Excellent transit allows everyone to easily access jobs, health care, education, recreation, and life's opportunities. Brenda Howerton, GoTriangle's Board of Trustees

Awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOJ), the grant includes funding for up to 10 new battery-electric buses.

Brenda Howerton, chair of GoTriangle's Board of Trustees said the new facility will provide a safe, convenient and accessible place to transfer to many modes of transportation.

There are more than 55,000 employees who commute to RTP, according to the press release.

"Travelers will be able to access crucial first- and last-mile connections, whether that's on two wheels or micro-transit," Howerton said in a press release. "Excellent transit allows everyone to easily access jobs, health care, education, recreation, and life's opportunities. This hub will strengthen connections among the Triangle's universities, community colleges, and businesses, supporting upward mobility and improved quality of life."

The hub is expected to generate $270 million in "economic returns" over the next 30 years, based on analysis using USDOT criteria. The project will "generate more than $5 of benefits for every dollar spent, using 2022 dollars."

GoTriangle won a $25 million federal grant to better connect the region through a new transit hub at RTP. Photo | GoTriangle

Based on its location near bus routes, the hub is expected to result in lower fossil fuel emissions compared to what GoTriangle currently generates.

It is expected to reduce the number of cars traveling on I-40 to RTP, the busiest stretch of highway in the state. Raleigh is previously reported to have topped U.S. cities in vehicle miles traveled per capita.

In addition to the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant, the project will be funded:

voter-approved, half-cent sales tax for transit in Wake, Durham and Orange counties.

$5.5 million in federal funds awarded by Durham-Chapel Hill-Carrboro Metropolitan Planning Organization

$9 million from the FY 2025 Appropriations bill

This is the second major grant that the federal government awarded GoTriangle to build multimodal facilities in six years.

