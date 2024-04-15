GoTriangle will return to collecting fares on July 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- GoTriangle, which provides regional bus service to the RTP area, went fare-free in March 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a GoTriangle press release, it will return to collecting fares on July 1.

GoTriangle will roll out new fare options, including digital ticketing and a pass for low-income riders to ride for free. Youth, ages 13 to 18, and seniors, ages 65 and older, will still ride free like before the pandemic.

Riders can still pay cash to ride the bus but need exact change.

GoTriangle also returns to boarding at the front of the bus on July 1.

"We're excited about rolling out these options that are incredibly beneficial to our riders," GoTriangle President and CEO Charles Lattuca said. "Our passengers will be able to buy digital passes online and ride the bus with one swipe of the GoPass powered by Umo. Through the Umo app, users already can track their trips to see where their buses are in real time. GoPass will allow us to roll out a range of fare options to fit everyone's needs."

According to the press release, boarding at the back of buses was implemented to protect bus drivers from COVID-19. The fare suspension aimed to help ease the financial burdens for frontline workers and community members who rely on public transportation during the pandemic.

Each year, farebox revenue funding has provided about $2 million.

At its February meeting, the agency's Board of Trustees approved GoTriangle's return to fares and implementation of opportunities to ensure affordability and accessibility.