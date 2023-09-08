$900,000 awarded to GoTriangle to improve public transportation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- GoTriangle received $900,000 during a check presentation ceremony Friday.

The money comes from the omnibus spending bill for fiscal year 2023, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in late 2022.

GoTriangle will use the nearly $1 million to add new bus stops, bus bays, crosswalks, pedestrian signals, sidewalk connections and curb ramps that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Congresswoman Deborah Ross said she believes the money will help make public transportation more accessible.

"Particularly this summer when it has been so hot to not have shade, to not have a place where people can sit down. And if you go on Western Boulevard, I live off of Western Boulevard. We need that safety. We need for people in wheelchairs or who have canes to be able to not have to jump over a curb," she said.

