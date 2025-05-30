Gov. Josh Stein, new commissioner talk efforts to overcome ongoing DMV challenges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Josh Stein and other state leaders talked about ongoing problems at the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles during a news conference Friday morning.

The DMV is dealing with staffing shortages and low customer satisfaction. Long wait times are also a major concern as the demand for REAL ID appointments have increased.

Paul Tine, the newly appointed DMV commissioner, outlined numerous changes to address these challenges. This includes enhanced career benefits such as higher employee pay, along with new equipment and uniforms. There will also be improvements to their website and social media, and a reorganization within the department.

"We have new core principles to promote problem-solving: service, efficiency, agility and accountability," Tine said at the news conference.

He also plans to streamline the walk-in process and improve how appointments are handled.

Saturday Hours Return

Saturday walk-in service hours return this weekend for several DMV offices across North Carolina.

The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is expanding these services to include four additional offices in Elizabeth City, Clayton, Durham East, and Kernersville. Walk-in services will be available from 8 a.m. to noon on 11 Saturdays, from May 31 to August 23.

The services provided include driver's license and ID card renewals or duplicates, address changes, REAL ID insurance, and road tests for customers who have completed the knowledge and written tests.

Last summer, nearly 17,000 people were served at 16 offices during 12 Saturdays.

These walk-in services will be available at the following 20 driver license offices:

Andrews, 1440 Main St.

1440 Main St. Asheville, 1624 Patton Ave.

1624 Patton Ave. Charlotte North, 9711 David Taylor Dr.

9711 David Taylor Dr. Charlotte South , 201 W. Arrowood Rd., Suite H

, 201 W. Arrowood Rd., Suite H Clayton, 1665 Old U.S. Hwy. 70 W. (Shotwell Station)

1665 Old U.S. Hwy. 70 W. (Shotwell Station) Durham, 101 S. Miami Blvd.

101 S. Miami Blvd. Elizabeth City, 1164 U.S. Hwy. 17 S.

1164 U.S. Hwy. 17 S. Fayetteville, 831 Elm St. (Eutaw Village)

831 Elm St. (Eutaw Village) Graham, 111 E. Crescent Square

111 E. Crescent Square Greensboro, 2391 Coliseum Blvd.

2391 Coliseum Blvd. Greenville, 4651 N. Creek Dr.

4651 N. Creek Dr. Huntersville, 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Rd.

12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Rd. Jacksonville, 299 Wilmington Hwy.

299 Wilmington Hwy. Kernersville , 810-A N. Main St.

, 810-A N. Main St. Monroe, 3122 U.S. Hwy. 74 W.

3122 U.S. Hwy. 74 W. Raleigh East, 4121 New Bern Ave. (Wilder's Grove)

4121 New Bern Ave. (Wilder's Grove) Raleigh West, 3231 Avent Ferry Rd.

3231 Avent Ferry Rd. Salisbury, US 29 S, 5780 South Main St.

US 29 S, 5780 South Main St. Wilmington, 2390 Carolina Beach Rd., Suite 104 (South Square Plaza)

2390 Carolina Beach Rd., Suite 104 (South Square Plaza) Winston-Salem, 2001 Silas Creek Pkwy.

Please note that the Raleigh East office will be open on Saturdays this year instead of the Raleigh North office.

With TSA now checking for REAL IDs, see here for requirements for air travel.

