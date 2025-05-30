Gov. Josh Stein, new commissioner talk efforts to overcome ongoing DMV challenges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Josh Stein and other state leaders talked about ongoing problems at the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles during a news conference Friday morning.
The DMV is dealing with staffing shortages and low customer satisfaction. Long wait times are also a major concern as the demand for REAL ID appointments have increased.
Paul Tine, the newly appointed DMV commissioner, outlined numerous changes to address these challenges. This includes enhanced career benefits such as higher employee pay, along with new equipment and uniforms. There will also be improvements to their website and social media, and a reorganization within the department.
"We have new core principles to promote problem-solving: service, efficiency, agility and accountability," Tine said at the news conference.
He also plans to streamline the walk-in process and improve how appointments are handled.
Saturday walk-in service hours return this weekend for several DMV offices across North Carolina.
The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is expanding these services to include four additional offices in Elizabeth City, Clayton, Durham East, and Kernersville. Walk-in services will be available from 8 a.m. to noon on 11 Saturdays, from May 31 to August 23.
The services provided include driver's license and ID card renewals or duplicates, address changes, REAL ID insurance, and road tests for customers who have completed the knowledge and written tests.
Last summer, nearly 17,000 people were served at 16 offices during 12 Saturdays.
These walk-in services will be available at the following 20 driver license offices:
Please note that the Raleigh East office will be open on Saturdays this year instead of the Raleigh North office.
