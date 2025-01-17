Bus driver charged with rape, kidnapping of GoWake Access rider in her apartment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A GoWake Access bus driver has been charged with rape and kidnapping after a wheelchair-bound woman asked for help getting a dish out of the oven.

On September 3, 2024, the woman said the bus driver was dropping off a passenger at the Stone Glen Apartments. She allegedly asked the driver, Kelvin Fogg, for help taking a dish out of the oven because she is wheelchair-bound and has limited use of her arms.

Police say Fogg got out of the bus and went inside the victim's apartment to assist her. After helping her, the woman says the suspect picked her up from her wheelchair, placed her on her bed, and sexually assaulted her, the arrest warrant says.

The court documents say, after the alleged assault, Fogg picked the woman up from the bed, placed her in the wheelchair and he left.

The following day, Fogg called the victim and told her not to say anything because it could get him in trouble at work, the court documents say.

Fogg is facing numerous charges including rape, sexual offense, and kidnapping.

