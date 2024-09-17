Man fishing in NC rescued an hour after falling out of boat 30 miles from shore: 'Don't panic'

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A New Bern man is grateful to be alive after falling out of his boat in August and into the ocean near Morehead City.

Graham Taylor was out fishing when he fell overboard. According to ABC affiliate WCTI, he said the waters were a little rough. Luckily, Taylor had a personal flotation device.

His boat was in gear, running about 2 mph, so there was no way for him to catch up.

"I felt like 'don't panic', just stay focused, keep focused," Taylor told WCTI. "Hopefully, somebody's going to come along."

Another fisherman spotted him about an hour later and was able to rescue him.

"I don't know what put him there. I have no idea, but he was there for a reason," Taylor said. "He was there to see me and pick me up."

WCTI reported Taylor and his rescuer were also able to track down his boat.

