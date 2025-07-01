Grassroots organization working to mentor next generation in southeast Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As we enter the hottest months of the year -- a time when, historically, crime numbers tend to spike -- there's grassroots work in Raleigh trying to offset that.

An educator for more than 40 years, Anthony Pope is one of the founders of The Men of Southeast Raleigh, a group of mostly older Black men dedicated to preserving their neighborhood's history and to serving as mentors to its young men. Pope says much of that work starts with having strong male figures in the rapidly changing part of the city -- and more pride for southeast Raleigh's history.

"This was the hub of the Black community. If you go a couple of blocks down on Hargett Street, that's where the Black Wall Street was," Pope said.

Pope, 67, was born and raised in southeast Raleigh but said that during his life, the neighborhood's familial feel has started to wear away.

"Back then, we had a village to raise children," he said, referring to his experience growing up. "But you have so many single-family homes now that it's hard for a mother that's working to kind of put the time that's needed for a young man."

To help, Pope co-founded The Men of Southeast Raleigh after retiring four years ago. It's a group of about 70 men -- most of whom grew up right alongside him -- working to preserve the legacy of Raleigh's historically Black neighborhood while setting an example for its next generation.

"Make sure that a male presence is always there. And that's what we try to do in the community. We make sure that our men are out there, that they can say, you know, 'hey, what you're doing is not right'," Pope said.

As the calendar flips to July, when crime tends to surge, Pope knows there's a lot at stake for southeast Raleigh's young men -- and for his own work.

"That is going to be the generation that will continue the work that we've already started, because I don't want all this effort that we put into this over the last four years to go to waste," he said.

It's no small order. Even as Pope spoke to ABC11, six people were detained after shots were fired into a southeast Raleigh building on Monday night.

Whether it's through community events, collaborations with other local organizations, or simple mentorship, the work is a new calling for one of southeast Raleigh's native sons.

"We can't give up on our youth. We've got to continue to work with them, support them, try to guide them. And hopefully, something is going to be said or done that they're going to realize this is going to be for my good," Pope said.