Grayson Murray's family honors pro golfer's legacy, advocates mental health awareness

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It has been one year since professional golfer and Raleigh native Grayson Murray died by suicide at age 30.

This weekend, during the UNC Health Championship at Raleigh Country Club, Murray's parents, Terry and Eric Murray, gathered with supporters to honor their son with a ceremonial tee time.

"This was Grayson's second home, right here," his parents said. "He loved this golf course."

Grayson had been open about his struggles with addiction and depression. Since his death in May 2024, his parents are determined to share his story, hoping it might save others facing similar challenges.

"It's been hell," Eric said. "I don't know how else to describe it. It's been like you're drowning the very beginning, you're underwater and you're just fighting to get back up."

In the wake of their son's death, the Murrays established a foundation in his name. Their mission is to promote mental health awareness and ensure early intervention for those who need help.

"We want to talk about depression and mental illness exactly the way we talk about cancer," they said. "It's a disease and it needs to be treated, and if we can catch it early, then we can do something about it."

The couple also heard from countless individuals whose lives were touched by Grayson, even during his most difficult moments.

"Even when he was at his lowest, he was still giving others encouragement," they said.

To continue his legacy, the family is planning the inaugural Grayson Murray Classic this fall. It's a golf tournament benefiting their foundation and spreading Grayson's simple but powerful message: "Be kind to one another."

"We just hope to continue with what he would have done if he had been here to do it on his own."

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide -- free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the national lifeline at 988.

The featured video in media player is from a previous report.