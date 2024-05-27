Triangle mourns loss of local PGA Tour professional, Raleigh native Grayson Murray

Two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray died Saturday morning at age 30, one day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Cup Challenge at Colonial.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Triangle is mourning the loss of local PGA Tour professional and Raleigh native Grayson Murray, who died suddenly after withdrawing from a tournament in Texas on Friday.

Murray's family confirmed on Sunday that the 30-year-old died by suicide, leading to an overwhelming outpouring of support and grief -- particularly from those who knew him.

"I know so many people around here, watching him grow up, it's like your own kid. So it was a tough thing," said Leon Tucker, who had known Grayson since he was a boy.

Tucker is a longtime member of Wildwood Green Golf Club in Raleigh where Murray grew up playing. Leon's son played alongside the professional on the golf team at Leesville Road High School, and he said his family would reconnect with the golfer whenever he played tournaments in the area.

"Good kid," said an emotional Tucker. "If we were in a restaurant and he'd come in, he'd always come over and say hello to us."

Prior to his death, Grayson had been vocal about his personal struggles with addiction and depression. As many in the area -- and in the golfing community -- mourn his passing, that's something those remembering him hope becomes a part of Grayson's legacy.

"We need to not be quiet about this," said Thorne Daubenspeck, Executive Director of Band Together NC. "We need to make sure we go out there and advocate and be with the people who need it most."

Daubenspeck's organization is in the midst of a massive fundraiser to support those in a mental health crisis, with a million-dollar goal come September. He only met Murray once, but said the entire local golf community is shaken.

Just because someone looks great on the outside doesn't mean they're great. Thorne Daubenspeck

"And that's why I always feel like you don't know where everyone's at in their daily life, and to always be kind. The smallest things can go a long way," he said.

On a sad day in the Triangle, Tucker said he hopes others learn from the tragic turn of events and try to get help if they need it.

"If you have an issue, run to it and get some help, and no matter how bad it is everyone would want you to just let them have a chance to help you get through the hard times," he said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide -- free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the national lifeline at 988.