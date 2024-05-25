Golfer Grayson Murray dies at age 30 day after withdrawing from Colonial, PGA Tour says

FT. WORTH, Texas -- Two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray died Saturday morning at age 30, one day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Cup Challenge at Colonial.

There were no immediate details on the circumstances of his death, only shock and grief from the PGA Tour and his management team.

"I am at a loss for words," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said. "The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones."

His management company, GSE Worldwide, confirmed the death and said it was heartbroken.

"We will hold off on commenting until we learn further details, but out heart aches for his family, his friends and all who loved him during this very difficult time," GSE said in a statement.

Monahan said he spoke with Murray's parents to offer condolences, and they asked that the tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, continue.

He said grief counselors would be on site at the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour event. Monahan said he was headed to Texas.

Murray, who had dealt with alcohol and mental issues in the past, made a massive turnaround this year and won the Sony Open, hitting wedge to 3 feet for birdie on the final hole to get into a playoff and winning it with a 40-foot putt.

He had won the Barbasol Championship the year before.