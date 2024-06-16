Potential tropical development near Bahamas could impact southeast late week

National Weather Service has flagged two areas that have a chance of becoming a tropical depression.

A tropical depression is a low-pressure area in the center of a group of thunderstorms. Depressions are numbered by the National Hurricane Center.

Southwestern Atlantic Ocean

An area of low pressure is forecast to form by midweek a few hundred miles northeast of central Bahamas. There is a 30% chance of development.

NWS said environmental conditions could be conducive to some development of this system while it moves westward or west-northwestward.

According to ABC11 meteorologist Steve Stewart, it will likely not impact North Carolina, but we could see some tropical moisture get funneled into the Carolinas late in the week.

Southwestern Gulf of Mexico

There is a 60% chance of tropical development with a low near the Yucatan Peninsula, which is expected to move into the Bay of Campeche in the next few days.

According to NWS, the environmental conditions appear conducive to the gradual development of this system. A tropical depression could form by midweek while it moves slowly westward or west-northwestward.

Heavy rain is expected across parts of Southern Mexico and Central America, likely to cause life-threatening flooding and flash flooding.

Difference between hurricanes, tropical storms and tropical depressions

Once a depression sustains wind over 39 mph, it is called a tropical storm.

If a storm develops strong rotation, and the wind speeds exceed 74 mph, we have a hurricane. Hurricanes are classified from categories 1 to 5.