NC Fatherhood Conference aims to empower dads ahead of Father's Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ahead of Father's Day, the NC Fatherhood Conference aims to provide fathers in the Triangle with the resources and information they need to be the best they can be.

Saturday's event featured vendors offering resources and workshops to empower men.

In its 11th year, the event aims to close a particular gap.

"We see there's a disconnect between younger fathers and more mature fathers, and so what our goal is this year...we want to bring them together to lessen the divide because we can learn from both. The older fathers can teach the young. The young can also teach the old," NC Fatherhood Conference Co-Chair Martin Woodard told ABC11.

The workshops range in topics, but all aim to elevate the fathers in our community.

"We have a workshop on what it is to be a real man to identify what are those hallmark key attributes that are most effective in your manhood, to be who everybody wants you to be empowering," Woodard said.

Workshops also help with things like mental health, finances, and safe gun storage, one class even gave away free gun locks.

"If you are a father and you're out there and you're doing your best and it just seems like it's not good enough, reach out and get some help," Woodard said. "To those fathers that are out there showing up every day that are making a difference. We applaud you. We thank you. You are necessary."

To learn more about this year's NC Fatherhood Conference and find resources, click here.