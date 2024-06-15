Amid Pride Month, NC's LGTBQ+ pioneers honored at governor's mansion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As Pride Month continues, Governor Roy Cooper honored some of North Carolina's LGTBQ+ pioneers.

He held a reception at the Executive Mansion to celebrate some of the state's 'queer elders' who fought for equal rights years ago and continue the fight to this day.

This stems from things like missed opportunities for employment, housing in their younger years, or higher risks of mental health issues.

"I never want anyone to feel as I did as a young person. I never want anyone to not like themselves," Rep. Allison Dahle (D) said, "and I want all LGBTQIA North Carolinians to know they are loved and cherished by me. You will always have a voice of an LGBTQIA person as long as I am in the General Assembly."

The Carolina Aging Alliance also spreads awareness about some resources they offer for older LGTBQ+ adults in the state, specifically affordable and safe housing.

