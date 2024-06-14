Youth Pride Association advocates for LGTBQ+ students' mental health

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Many Pride events celebrating LGBTQ+ culture and equality with a focus on acceptance and advocacy are happening this month.

There is a new focus on advocacy for young adults and teens, who can face certain stigmas such as discrimination, harassment, family rejection, or violence.

Navigating teen years can be difficult, and it can be even more stressful for LGBTQ+ youth, according to the CDC.

"We have an 8-week wait list because we are trying to train volunteers," said Cameron Bartosiewicz, Youth Pride Association. " We have a long list of volunteers willing. It's very resource intensive to make sure they are all certified and give our youth the best quality services."

The Youth Pride Association has a peer mentor program that is in high demand.

According to the CDC, in 2021, 69% of LGBQ+ youth reported feeling persistently sad and hopeless. For heterosexual youth, that figure was 35%. The report also states that during the pandemic, LGBQ+ high school students were about four times more likely to attempt suicide than their heterosexual peers; and 20% of LGBQ+ students said they had been physically abused by a parent or other adult in their home.

"It is tragic," said Bartosiewicz. "But we find the solution is simple. The CDC, and organizations similar to ours say an affirming school will mitigate a lot of these disparities."

Advocates said schools can create a safe and supportive school environment that can promote students' health and well-being.

"An affirming classroom in an ideal sense would just be one where the topic of LGTBQ+ is not something that is taboo. They can chat about their lives and the issues they face without ridicule. And it not be such a hot-button issue. We exist in every community," Bartosiewicz said.

