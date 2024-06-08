Triangle help center raises awareness during Men's Mental Health Month

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- June is Men's Mental Health Awareness Month, and it is an important reminder that help is always there, even as men still sometimes face the idea that getting help is a sign of weakness.

At the Raleigh-based HopeLine, trained counselors are ready to listen to anyone facing life's challenges.

"We're going to support them, help find solutions, remind them that they are loved and cared about," said Director Keri Christensen.

They said call volume has been steady, a sign that mental health is being talked about more and that more people are seeking help.

While both genders are at equal rates, when it comes to suicide rates, men are still more likely to successfully take their own life.

"Women are actually three times more likely to attempt suicide than men, but men have a higher rate of death from suicide than women and their means tend to be more lethal," Christensen said.

The center is also still working past stigmas for men and the wrong idea that getting help can make you a burden or weak.

"I think as a society we recognize that we all see the men that we love can tend to be a little more closed off maybe, and so I think that the stigma around mental health is always talked about and fight against it because it doesn't mean that there's anything wrong with you," Christensen said.

If someone needs help, they'll be there to listen.

If you're in crisis, you can call the 988 hotline or locally you can reach the HelpLine at 919-231-4525.