Fight instructor, student identified as 2 killed in Chatham County plane crash

A single engine Piper PA-28 crashed in Chatham County on Friday killing the two people onboard, NCSHP says.

A single engine Piper PA-28 crashed in Chatham County on Friday killing the two people onboard, NCSHP says.

A single engine Piper PA-28 crashed in Chatham County on Friday killing the two people onboard, NCSHP says.

A single engine Piper PA-28 crashed in Chatham County on Friday killing the two people onboard, NCSHP says.

SILER CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people killed in a Chatham County plane crash on Friday have been identified.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said instructor McMillan Abernathy of Beech Mountain and student Justin Strauss of Raleigh were killed in the crash that happened near the Siler City Municipal Airport.

The single-engine Piper PA-28 was traveling from Raleigh Executive Airport in Sanford to the Siler City Municipal Airport when it crashed into a wooded area about a mile from the airport.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Featured video is from a previous report

ALSO SEE:A look at plane crashes across central North Carolina this year